Love is in the air! Got plans, Valentine?

All singles, couples, and plain ol’ lovers: Get ready to find passion, sweet treats, entertainment, romantic foodie events, and even paintball and crafts (and so much more!) in our guide to Valentine’s Day events on Maui. Whether you’re half of a lovebird couple, are single and ready to mingle, or “don’t do labels,” check out these sweet happenings on Maui and celebrate LOVE!

PEPPERED WITH LOVE – Now that’s what I’m talking about. All month long you can try the Burger of the Month signature Angus beef patty crusted with peppercorns, roasted red onion, bacon bits, boursin cheese, mixed greens, roasted cremini mushrooms, truffle aioli, on a brioche bun. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com

CLIFF HOUSE: ROSE BY THE BAY – Enjoy a romantic and casual sunset experience by the bay with delectable food pairings and a variety of Rose wines. Offering Feb. 6-9, 15-16. Open to all 21+ years. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4:30-8pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).



MUSIC FOR FOUR VOICES: LOVE, FROM THE RENAISSANCE TO BROADWAY – Just in time for Valentine’s Day! On February 9, the Maui Chamber Orchestra presents a concert sure to delight the romantics among us, whether currently coupled or not. It may even warm the hearts of the romantically challenged. Featuring three of Maui’s most versatile singers – Molly Schad, Tracey Bloser, and Gary Leavitt – joined by Chad Somers, Lotus Dancer, and John Rowehl. The concerts also feature works by Samuel Barber and Mari Esabel Valverde. The centerpiece of the program is Liebeslieder Walzer (Love Song Waltzes) by Johannes Brahms, with the final act journeying to the Great White Way. Tickets: $30; $20/seniors; $10/students. 3pm. Kihei Baptist Chapel, (1655 S Kihei Rd.); Mauichamberorchestra.org



MAUI ORCHID SOCIETY VALENTINE’S ORCHID SHOW – Valentine’s Day orchids will be on display and available for purchase on Feb. 11, 9-4pm; Feb. 12, 9-6pm; and Feb. 13 from 9-4pm – just in time for that special person in your life. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave. Unit A-6, Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauiorchidsociety.org



I LOVE YOU A LATTE CONTEST – In celebration of coffee and the month of LOVE! To enter, write an original poem and tell us what you “love a latte!” Then email it to Loveyou@mauicoffeeroasters by February 13. They will post each poem on Facebook and Instagram. The poem with the most likes will be entered into a drawing for fabulous prizes! Winners will be announced on Valentine’s Day. Maui Coffee Roasters, (444 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-2877; Mauicoffeeroasters.com



VALENTINE SKATE DANCE – Skate the night away with the Maui Roller Girls on February 13, and watch them do a little jam skating. All ages, genders, and skate preferences welcome. Must have safety gear (helmet, knee, elbow, and wrist-guards). Limited loaner gear – first come, first served. Contact for more details. Visitmrg@gmail.com; Facebook.com/MauiRG; Mauirollergirls.com



AN EVENING WITH 98° – On February 13, multi-million record selling American pop and R&B vocal group 98° comes to Maui. Brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, with Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons along with special guest Josh Tatofi will present a special Valentine’s weekend concert. Tickets: $49/GA. $59, $79, and $129/Gold Circle. VIP meet and greet packages are also available online ONLY. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



OPERATION V-DAY – It’s Operation V-Day for couples and females. You’ll be playing three special games in addition to regular play. Hunt for Love; Us VS The World; and Cat Fight: A Girl Only Game! Gates open: 11am; special games starts at 4pm. All gear and access are included, you only pay for paintballs. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com



GALENTINEʻS DAY LEI PO‘O WORKSHOP – Enjoy a morning filled with lei and pua! In this make and take workshop, learn how to make lei poʻo (head lei) using fresh tropical flowers and foliage and create your very own lei po‘o to wear for Valentine’s! Light refreshments will be provided. $80. 11am-1:30pm. Haku Maui, (3643A Baldwin Ave., Makawao); Hakumaui.com



A ROMANTIC VALENTINE’S DINNER – What could be more romantic than a dining experience inspired by the view. Enjoy spectacular ocean view sunsets and starry nights. Make your reservations now! Gannon’s, (101 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com



SIMEON’S VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL – It’s sure to be love at first bite as chef Sheldon and team have created an incredible Valentine’s day menu. Offering roasted bone marrow, beef floss, caramelized onions, and toasted baguette for $27, or Kaua‘i shrimp and crab dumpling, Meyer lemon, caviar butter sauce, and mustard green priced at $49. Full dinner menu will also be available. Call or go online for reservations. Lineage Restaurant, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com



WILLIE K’S VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER SHOW – Uncle Willie K will be doing a special Valentine’s Day dinner show featuring steak and lobster. Prices: $75+. Kama‘aina rates available. Reservation hotline 808-250-8288. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com



THE ULTIMATE VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL – Share the love and enjoy Valentine’s Day with live music, a photo booth, and chef specials. Choices are: fresh oysters, champagne foam, frozen grapes, and black pepper mignonette for $45; the ultimate surf and turf for $120; and the sweet trio for $26. Call or go online for details and reservations. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com



BREAKFAST BUFFET AT ULANA TERRACE – Enjoy the morning with Valentine’s Day themed offerings, including a carving station and glass of Champagne. $52/adult; $28/child; under 5 complimentary. 6:30-11am. The Ritz Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com



VALENTINE’S BURGER AND SHAKE SPECIALS – Surf on over to this beachfront bar between 11am-4pm, and try the “Hunk Of Burnin’ Love Burger” and “All Shook Up Sweetheart Shake.” The Burger Shack, (DT Flemmings Beach Park, Kapalua); 808-665-7513; Burgershackkapalua.com



RELAX ON THE LANAI FOR VALENTINE’S DAY – For the more relaxed, head to Maui’s South Side for beers, food, and romantic island style music by Randall Rospond of the Haiku Hillbillys. 4-6pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com



CLIFF HOUSE SUSHI AND SAKE POP-UP – Perched above Namalu Bay it’s a sushi and sake pop-up. Rose By The Bay beverage menu will also be available. Open to all 21+ years. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4:30-8pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).



VALENTINE’S AT ALALOA LOUNGE – Guests can enjoy the Sushi Station from 5-7pm, offering selection like the “I love you soy much” roll, and the tuna for two. Also from 7-10pm, satisfy your sweet tooth with the mochi bubble waffle cone. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr.); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com



A VEGAN VALENTINE’S DAY MENU – Come indulge your taste buds this Valentine’s Day with a prix fixe menu available with or without alcohol. Stop by anytime between, 5-8pm. Moku Roots, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina).



ROMANCE & MOONLIGHT VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER – Treat that special someone to an evening of romantic oceans views and award winning food. Seating is from 5-9pm. Reservations are required. Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine



OCEANFRONT VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER – Beautiful views of the ocean and a special Valentine’s dinner. Call for reservations. 5-8:30pm. Tante’s (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-868-2148.



PULEHU’S VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER – Looking for a romantic dinner experience? Then head to Pulehu, an Italian Grill for a special dinner. Dine along the koi pond gardens and enjoy pate puff pastry shells, panzanella salad, crispy porchetta, and deconstructed tiramisu. The nightly a la carte menu will also be available. $60/guest. Call or visit Opentable.com for reservations. 5-9pm. The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3254; Westin.com/kaanapali



‘HAU’OLI LA ALOHA’ DINNER AT BANYAN TREE – Open concept and expansive views, lovers can enjoy a four-course dinner, featuring a welcome glass of Rose Moet Chandon Champagne. Includes an amuse plus dessert action station. $139/person; $39 four-course children’s menu (ages 6-12); $48/person for only Dessert Lounge and glass of Rose Moet Chandon Champagne. $48/person for only Dessert Lounge and glass of Rose Moet Chandon Champagne. Reservations required. 5-9pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Banyantreekapalua.com



VALENTINE’S BUFFET DINNER IN THE TIKI TERRACE – Guests will dine on hand-carved prime rib, fresh seafood, pasta dishes, and award-winning Ko‘ala lamb chops. Whether diners are on a first date or their 50th anniversary, they can top off the evening by partaking in chocolate dipped strawberries, mini tarts and cheesecakes, or tiramisu! Dinner includes a glass of champagne or house wine and a long stem rose to share with one’s love. $65/adults; $50/keiki (6-12). 5-9pm. Reservations are required: Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel; 808-667-0124; Tikiterracerestaurant.com



CANE & CANOE VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIALS – To commemorate this romantic holiday, enjoy a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu. Price: $110; $55 additional wine pairing. (vegetarian menu with a wine pairing also available. Call for reservations. 5-9pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681.



MAUKA MAKAI’S VALENTINE’S DAY PA‘INA – It’s a Valentine’s Day pa‘ina dinner, featuring an array of buffet classics such as grilled beef tenderloin, scallop pasta, king crab legs, a poke bar, delectable desserts, and more. Cost: $65/adults; $22/keiki (6-12). Call or visit Opentable.com for reservations. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westin.com/nanea



VALENTINE’S WOOD BURNING WORKSHOP – In this Valentine’s wood burning workshop, you can create one of their various wood sign projects. By the end of class, you will take home a beautiful new painted wood sign personalized by you! All materials are included. BYO beer or wine to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! 21+. 5:30-8pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St. #4, Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com



A SPECIAL VALENTINE’S DAY COMEDY SHOW WITH CRAIG GASS – Famed comedian and celebrity impressionist, Craig Gass, is making his return to Maui for a special comedy love show. Two showtimes: 6pm and 8pm. $20 tickets available at Brownpapertickets.com. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com



VALENTINE’S DAY MINGLE – Candle-lit tables, hibiscus rose cocktails, DJs, games, and speed dating. 6-9pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com



VALENTINE’S DAY YOGA, SACRED CHANT AND MUSIC, CACAO CEREMONY – Join Prema Love for an evening of blissful healing music, ancient mantra, intention setting and a rose cacao ritual for opening the heart to Divine Love. $35 for all; $25 for cacao ceremony only. 6-9:30pm. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave, Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com/events



VALENTINE’S DAY SHAKTI! – Let’s share the love beyond our tribe. Join Sloan and Jaimie for a special Valentine’s Day ShaktiRize. $10 donation. Proceeds go to Malama Family Recovery Center and Women Helping Women Maui. 6:30pm. Afterglow Yoga, (381 Huku Li‘i Pl., Kihei); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com



VALENTINE’S WITH VINCE ESQUIRE BAND – Enjoy a wonderful Valentine’s evening of music with Maui’s renowned rock and roll guitar slinger Vince Esquire and Band. BYOB. Soft drinks and light food and snacks available for purchase. $25-$30. 7-9pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com



ARTIST 2 ARTIST: VALENTINE’S EDITION – Concertgoers can enjoy the Valentine’s holiday with Henry Kapono and the romantic sounds of Johnny Valentine. During this special show, Johnny will showcase the many facets of his musicianship. He’ll share classic love songs, as well as songs from some of Hawai‘i’s biggest acts, powerful vocal numbers, and more. Tickets: $35-$65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



BE MY POLENTINE – It’s a special “Be My Polentine” a pole art performance event, featuring Natalie Robles. Tickets: $75/table (seats 4); $20/walk-in. A portion of the proceeds go to Maui Humane Society. Email Loveshackmauiinfo@gmail.com to purchase tickets. 8pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



LONELY HEARTS PARTY – Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? Head to Maui’s West and grab a drink and enjoy the Lonely Hearts Party with DJ sets by, Casey Jones. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



VALENTINE’S STOPLIGHT PARTY! – Love will be in the air all night as it is Valentine’s Day and DTH will be having a Stoplight Party! Guests can let the party know where they stand with the colors of the stoplight. Wear the color that best suits you. Green=single and looking, red=taken, and yellow=”unsure” or “maybe.” There will also be stoplight drinks to help you find your label. $12 carafes on special! 10pm. No cover. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com



VALENTINE’S DAY WITH DANYEL ALANA – It’s a Vibe Live! Valentine’s Day with Danyel Alana. Her versatile style of guitar and powerful vocals deliver a passionate, dynamic, and high energy performance! 10PM. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

All images courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

