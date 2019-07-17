Trevor Jones is back on Maui! – Sun. Jul 21. For one night only you can catch a nostalgic night of sea shanty sing-a-longs, and rip roaring acoustics like only our one of a kind Trevor Jones can pull off. Jones fans have been awaiting his long return, so come down a experience a real gentlemen on stage, and raise a glass to the pirate’s life. 5:30-7:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy Sean Michael Hower

