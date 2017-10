Check out The Maui Debut of Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on Saturday, Oct. 7. Badfish is known across the world as the most incredible Sublime tribute band. For their Maui premiere, Badfish will present a knock-out performance of hits from the Sublime roster. Make sure to get your tickets early, this show will be hot! $20-30. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/T-Rx Entertainment LLC