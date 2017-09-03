The Great Catsby Fur Ball at Four Seasons Resort in Wailea

The Great Catsby Fur Ball will be at Four Seasons Resort on Saturday, Sept. 9. Maui Humane Society’s annual gala will transport guests back to the roaring ’20s. Help Maui’s furry friends in need with a buffet dinner, live music, dancing, silent and live auctions. All proceeds from this event will support the Maui Humane Society’s life-saving efforts. Each ticket comes with $100 in casino chips and two drink vouchers. $175+. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Mauihumanesociety.org

Photo: Bonque & Kindermann Photography/Wikimedia Commons