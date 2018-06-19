Zenshin Daiko’s Taiko Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

Zenshin Daiko’s Taiko Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 23rd. For their 19th annual event, guests can expect incredible taiko performances. See members of Stanford Taiko, and watch over 50 members of Zenshin Daiko perform some of their favorite pieces and new works. In addition, Kenny Endo of Honolulu is one of this year’s special guests. $20 adults; $10 children 12 and under. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Zenshindaiko.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC