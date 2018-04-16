‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

The production of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown will run at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, April 20 through Sunday, May 13. You’ll see Charles Schultz’s classic cartoons come to life in this musical that’s great for the whole family. See Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy and, of course, Charlie Brown! $28 for adults and $16 for children. Showtimes are Thursday-Friday at 7pm. Sunday matinee 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com
Photo: Jack Grace
Comments