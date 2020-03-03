‘Xanadu’ at Historic Iao Theater

‘Xanadu’ will be at Historic Iao Theater from Friday, March 6th until Sunday, March 15th. It’s a Tony Award-nominated production, and now you can watch it come alive on stage in Wailuku. The Maui cast is ready to entertain with hilarious banter, roller skating, and ’80s fun mixed with some Greek mythology-inspired storytelling. The lead character, a magical and beautiful Greek muse, will be played by Lia De Souza. It’s a roller disco, baby! $26-$40+. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Maui OnStage

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments