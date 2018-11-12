‘Vindication’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

A production of “Vindication” will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei until Sunday, November 18th. The play is the winner of the 2018 Maui Fringe Festival Audience Choice Award. It’s a story about Mary Wollstonecraft, a woman who survived numerous scandals. She also wrote one of the greatest feminist texts ever written, and is regarded as “The Mother of Science Fiction.” $15 – $26. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ProArts on Maui