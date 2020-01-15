Get ready for the TWERKshop! at The Maui Pole Room on Saturday, January 18th. All levels are welcome (beginning to professional twerk status). Explore the art of shakin’ that ass! TWERKshop techniques include drills, a breakdown of key moments like glute isolation, hip openers, back arching, body rolls, transitions, crawls, and floor work. It’s not only a valuable personal investment – it’s something fun to do on the West Side this weekend. Reserve your space online. $25-$35. 12pm. The Pole Room Dancing & Aerial Fitness, (142 Kupouhi St. F2, Lahaina); Thepoleroom.com/

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Pole Room

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments