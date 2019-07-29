See a production of Tortilla Curtain at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Thursday August 1st-4th. It’s a thought-provoking play that sheds light on the realities of the American Dream, and achieving socio-economic upward mobility. It’s dark, it’s funny, and it’s honest. It’s based on a book written by T.C. Boyle, and directed by Vinnie Linares. $20-$30. Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 3pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Jack Grace

