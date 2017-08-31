Tony Valentine’s ‘Girls Night Out show will hit the Iao Theater with a bang on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Here’s a chance for the ladies to get freaky with an exciting night of former Chippendale dancers. This is a special ladies’ night, so make sure to take advantage of a well-deserved evening out on the town with your girls. There’ll also be a late night Meet & Greet at Bistro Casanova in Kahului. $25-50. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy Jenny White