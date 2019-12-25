Tom Segura’s Take it Down Tour at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Tom Segura’s “Take it Down Tour” lands at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, December 29th. Segura is a Hollywood actor, comedian, and renowned writer. He’s best known for a handful of Netflix series, and credits on The Late Show, Conan, Comedy Central, and the list goes on. Here’s your chance to end your weekend with some funny adult-content and lots of knee-slapping moments. $50-$100. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Robyn Von Swank

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments