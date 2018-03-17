Tom Arnold will be at The Dirty Monkey on Friday, Mar. 23. Arnold is recognized for his role in the hit show Roseanne, and in movies like True Lies and Soul Plane. The evening will also feature LOL moments with Corky Gardner, King Martin, Cool Hand Luke and Brian Evans. Earlybird tickets are available on Eventbrite. There’s also a limited number of meet-and-greet tickets. Presented by the Maui Celebrity Series. $40-70. 8pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Photo courtesy The Dirty Monkey