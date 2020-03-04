Theo Von: Dark Arts Tour at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Theo Von’s Dark Arts Tour will land at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, March 7th. Von is an American stand-up comedian, popular podcaster, actor, TV host, and so much more. He has a million notable accolades, but perhaps you only need to know that he’s a frequent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. This guy is hysterically real. Buy tickets early – this will be a good one! $29-$35+. Doors open at 6pm. Show starts at 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

