‘The Trip To Bountiful’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

The Trip To Bountiful at ProArts Playhouse from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 11. The production is directed by Lina Krueger and features Katy Vincent as Thelma, a young wife traveling to Texas while she awaits her husband’s return. On her way, she meets Mother Watts. As their friendship begins, they travel to Bountiful together. $26. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

Photo of Katy Vincent courtesy Facebook/ProArtsonMaui