The Super American Circus at Baldwin Auditorium

The Super American Circus will be at Baldwin Auditorium from Friday, February 21st until Sunday, February 23rd. Featuring “Circus Superstar” Blake Wallenda, it’s a modern one-ring circus full of excitement. See contortionists, aerial performances, fire acrobats, The Chicago Boys, daring stunts, and more. Find tickets and showtime information online. $16- $99. Baldwin Auditorium, (1650 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Wailuku); superamericancircus.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Super American Circus

