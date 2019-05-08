A production of “The Savannah Sipping Society” will be at Historic Iao Theater on Monday, May 13th. For one night only, Maui stage goers can enjoy a delightful, laugh-every-minute comedy in Wailuku. The play is about a group of Southern women that need an escape from their everyday routines. Drawn together by fate and an impromptu happy hour, all will be rolling out of their seats in laughter. Free. Doors open at 6:15. Show starts at 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Historic Iao Theater

