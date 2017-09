The Road to Haha will will be at ProArts Playhouse on Saturday, Sept. 9. Follow the road to HaHa and laugh your gizzards off with the amazing and hilarious Free Range Comedy Troupe. Bring a can of food for the Maui FoodBank or check in on Yelp to receive $2 off of the door price. $10. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com