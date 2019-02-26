See a production of The Pirates of Penzance at Historic Iao Theater from Friday, March 1st until Sunday, March 17th. Directed by Michael Pulliam, watch this classic Gilbert and Sullivan comedy come to life in Wailuku. The story is about an orphan who falls in love, a raucous band of pirates, a pirate king, and a general. With an exceptional Maui cast and crew, it’s sure to be a super fun and entertaining show! $20-$40. Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo credit Jack Grace