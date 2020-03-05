‘The Odd Couple: Female Version’ Auditions at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

“The Odd Couple: Female Version” Auditions will be held at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on Monday, March 9th. It’s a pretty famous play written by Neil Simon, and here’s your chance to be a part of the Maui production. It’s about unmatched roommates, careless spending, excessive gambling, spoiled food, and the importance of friendship. Sign up online. 6pm. Callbacks are Mar. 11. Show will be April 17-May 3. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.com

