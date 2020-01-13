The New Shanghai Circus at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The New Shanghai Circus will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Friday, January 17th until Sunday, January 19th. They’re back on Maui for their annual visit, and this year has some new and exciting surprises in store. See contortionists, acrobatics, knife throwers, jugglers, and more mind blowing stage acts. The costume design is absolutely incredible, and the talent is out of this world! $12-$35. Half off for children 3-12. A limited number of Gold Circle seats are $55. Five Showtimes: Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 4:30pm and 7:30pm; Sunday at 2pm and 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

