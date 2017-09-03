Check out the Maui Sexy Sideshows at the Iao Theater on Saturday, Sept. 9. It’s presented by the sixth annual Hawaii Burlesque Festival and Revue and Cabaret and Cocktails. Your pulse will race when you see entertainers like Madame Munchausen, REDBONE–”The Cyclone of Burlesque,” Violetta Beretta “Hawaii’s Burlesque Sweetheart” as well as Maui’s own Cabaret and Cocktails and Kit Kat Club Cabaret. $25-45. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com
Photo courtesy Maui OnStage
