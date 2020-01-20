The Maui Fringe Theater Festival at Historic Iao Theater

The Maui Fringe Theater Festival will be back at Historic Iao Theater from Thursday, January 24th until Sunday, January 26th. For their 10th annual event, guests can enjoy a marathon of performing arts with local and mainland actors, dancers, playwrights, and singers. Acts include “Chemo Barbie” by Heather Keller, “Cave Girl the Musical” by Glennis McCarthy, “He Wants To Run” by David Kleinberg, “How Can I Help?” by Victoria McGee, and more. $15/show; a limited number of $75 VIP passes available by phone. For the times available go online. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo

