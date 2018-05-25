‘The Little Mermaid’ at Seabury Hall

A production of “The Little Mermaid” will be at Seabury Hall from Friday June 1st until Sunday June 3rd. The Alexander Academy of Performing Arts will present an engaging stage depiction of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic story. Over 200 students will perform in ballet, hip hop, contemporary, lyrical, acrobatic, break dancing and jazz styles. Bench seats: $18/adults, $10/keiki ages 2-12; VIP seats: $28/adults, $17 keiki. Showtimes are June 1, 6pm; June 2, 2pm and 6pm; June 3, 2pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Littlemermaidaapa.brownpapertickets.com
photo credit of Chelsea Fine
