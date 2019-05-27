“The Jungle Book” Ballet will be at Seabury Hall from Friday, May 31st until Sunday, June 2nd. Presented by the Alexander Academy, here’s a fun Maui ballet to enjoy with your family and friends. The four separate performances will feature over 200 student dancers blending ballet, contemporary, tap, lyrical, jazz, acrobatics, and break dance into a visual and thrilling tale. Showtimes are Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 2pm and 6pm, and Sunday at 2pm. $10. 6pm. Seabury Hall’s ‘A‘ali‘ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-878-8970; Alexanderacademy.info

photo courtesy of Alexander Academy

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events