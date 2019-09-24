See a production of ‘The Graduate’ at Historic Iao Theater from Friday, September 27th until Sunday, September 29th. The story is about Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate who’s disconnected and confused, uncertain about his future, and disenchanted by the “plastic world” of his parents. Then, Braddock meets Mrs. Robinson – the unhappily married, charismatic wife of his father’s business partner. She’s an alcoholic, and tempts Braddock into having an affair. Attend the show to see what happens! $20. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo credit Wolf Pack

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events