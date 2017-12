See a production of The Frog Prince at ProArts Playhouse on Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. See how a princess reluctantly befriends the Frog Prince… who magically transforms into a real prince! There will also be photo opportunities following both performances. $7 for children 16 years and younger, and $10 for adults. Showtimes are Friday at 7pm and Saturday with two showings at 10am and 1pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

Photo: Jack Grace