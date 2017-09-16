‘The Elephant Man’ at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

Now’s your chance to see the classic drama The Elephant Man at ProArts Playhouse. It’s the story of John Merrick, a man who lived with a horrifying and rare skin and bone disease. Considered a freak and abandoned by his family, his life changed drastically while under the care of a young physician. The show runs from Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 8. $26. Showtimes are Thursdays to Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on Sunday, Oct. 1). 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

Photo: Jack Grace