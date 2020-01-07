The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ will be playing at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, January 10th-26th. The stage production is about a brilliant but unique 15-year-old boy. After the untimely death of his neighbor’s dog, the boy is compelled to investigate the crime. While doing so, he discovers life-changing secrets and more. $26/adult; $23/kaunoa; $15/drama student. Showtimes: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of ProArts Playhouse

