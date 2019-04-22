A production of The Boys Next Door will be at Historic Iao Theater from Friday, April 26th until Sunday, April 28th. The play takes place in a communal residence and features four mentally handicapped men that live under the supervision of a young and burned-out social worker. With a brotherly disposition, attendees will find that the men are funny, poignant, and love to laugh. $20-$40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Maui OnStage

