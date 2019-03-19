The Best of Burlesque show will be at Pro-Arts Playhouse in Kihei on Saturday, March 23rd. It’s a one-night only performance by Cocktails & Cabaret, hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Madame Munchausen. Enjoy comedy, song, dance, and Maui’s best burlesque with Lily O Lei, Ted Anderson, Bon-Bon Sebon, Lin McEwan, Miss F-Bomb, Margot Rita, and more. 21+. $20. Doors open at 7:30pm. 8pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-463-6550; eventbrite.com

photo credit Wolf Pack

