Tango Extravaganza at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Tango Extravaganza will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, November 1st. Here’s an opportunity to take a journey to South America with a variety of tango masters. Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra concertmaster, Iggy Jang, will be joined by award-winning dancers Guillermo Merlo and Fernanda Ghi, bandoneonist Javier Sanchez, and director/pianist, Alfredo Minetti. This is sure to be a super romantic and enchanting evening! $35 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC