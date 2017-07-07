Summer Comedy Series at Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

The Summer Comedy Series will happen at the Dirty Monkey on Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14. Hosted by Jay Davis from HBO and Comedy Central’s Tosh.O, the two-day event will surely be full of laughs. You can also see Ahmed Ahmed from Comedy Central, Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Tour and Just Like Us. Jonathan Kite of Two Broke Girls and Family Guy will also be there. $15-20. 8pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Photo courtesy Ahmed Ahmed’s Facebook page