See a production of ‘Strangers on a Train’ at ProArts Maui from Friday, September 13th until Sunday, September 29th. The story is about a fateful encounter between two men taking a train across America. Charles is cold and calculating. Guy is a successful yet jealous businessman. Watch, and see what kind of daring and dangerous plan they concoct. The chain of events will change their lives forever. $24+. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ ProArts Maui

