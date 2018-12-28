Straight No Chaser at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

Straight No Chaser will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, January 3rd. They’re the real deal, and they’ll be back on Maui to share their captivating and entertaining a cappella skills with the crowd. See and hear 10 talented and unadulterated men on stage at the MACC. It’s sure to be an unforgettable evening. Meet and greet tickets are available online. $33.50 – $58.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC