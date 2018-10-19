Soil: A Dance Theater Work at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Soil: A Dance Theater Work will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, October 25th. Soil is an intercultural dance theater project exploring crisis in three Southeast Asian cultures and their historical relationship with America. It’s directed, written, and co-choreographed by Michael Sakamoto. Attendees can also look forward to a lush music score with Japanese koto and guitar duo, lmanishi Reiko and lsohata Shinichi. $35-$45; and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC