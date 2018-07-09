Singin’ in the Rain at Historic Iao Theater

A production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ will be at Historic Iao Theater from Friday, July 13th until Sunday, August 5th. With a Tinseltown tabloid headline- the starlet, leading man and a love affair, will tell the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. Don and Lina are surely a hot item, but Lina’s squeaky voice threatens the end of her career. As you’ll see, she needs the help of a certain talented young actress. $26-$40. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Maui On Stage