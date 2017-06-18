Sing It! Youth Singing Competition at Lahaina Cannery Mall

The “Sing It!” Youth Singing Competition will happen at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, June 24. Fifteen of Maui’s aspiring young artists, ages 10-18, will compete for their chance to win $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $300 for third place. There’ll also be a “People’s Choice Award” in which the winner gets to make a professionally recorded song. Cost TBA. 2:30-5:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com
Photo: Flickr/Jackson Lewchuck
