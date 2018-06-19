Shuri-Style Kumiwudui at Maui Okinawan Cultural Center

Shuri-Style Kumiwudui will be at the Maui Okinawan Cultural Center on Saturday, June 23rd. Attendees will have a rare chance to learn about kumiwudui, a classical Okinawan dance-drama that was created during the days of the Ryukyu Kingdom. The event is presented by Cheryl Yoshie Nakasone Sensei, the Artistic Director of Jimpu Kai USA, Kin Ryosho Ryukyu Geino Kenkyusho, Hawaii Shibu and Wendy Tamashiro. Free. 1-2pm. Maui Okinawa Cultural Center, (688 Nukuwai Pl., Wailuku); 808-242-1560; huoa.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Okinawa Taiko
