Shakespeare in Pidgin at Historic Iao Theater

Shakespeare in Pidgin will be at Historic Iao Theater on Monday, February 10th. The show is sure to be a hoot with a super funny Boogabooga-style comedy adaptation of James Grant Benton’s “Twelf Nite O Whateva.” Without a doubt, the audience will enjoy many LOL moments with a hilarious crew of local actors and comedians. Free. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Gordon Samuelson

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments