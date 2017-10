A production of Seussical Jr. will be at the Iao Theater from Saturday Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 29. See Maui OnStage put the Cat in the Hat on stage, and more colorful characters that will transport you from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, and to the invisible world of the Whos. Performances are on Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 1pm. $5-10. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy Flickr/[email protected]