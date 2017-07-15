Sesame Street Live! Elmo Makes Music at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

You can see Sesame Street Live! Elmo Makes Music at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23. When the music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Big Bird discover new instruments while on their rescue mission. This is a great event for those who love Elmo and have musically inclined kids. Showtimes are July 21, 6:30pm; July 22, 10:30am, 2pm, 5:30pm; and July 23, 1pm, 4:30pm. $15-50 and $75 for Sunny Seats. (Note: Sunny Seats are not available for purchase online). Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC