The Maui Onstage production of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men at the Iao Theater will run from Friday, April 27 through Sunday, May 13. George Milton and Lennie Small are two displaced migrant ranch workers that are in search of new job opportunities during the Great Depression. They dream of owning their own ranch, but must face some obstacles to realize their dreams. $26-40. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/MauiOnStage