See a production of Tartuffe at Seabury Hall from Saturday, Mar. 17 through Sunday, Mar. 25. Oh Boy Productions and Seabury Hall are working together to bring Moliere’s classic play to the ‘A‘li‘kuhonua Creative Arts Center. The play was first performed in 1664, and is one of Moliere’s most famous theatrical comedies. $20 at the door, payable by cash or check only. Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm and 3pm on Sunday. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

Photo: Jack Grace