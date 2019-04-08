Sean Dorsey’s “Boys in Trouble” will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, April 11th. The show will feature choreographed dance performances and storytelling that examine the roots of American masculinity. With grace and athletics, the award-winning ensemble invites introspection with uncompromising queer and trans perspectives. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Lydia Daniller

