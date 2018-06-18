Same Time, Next Year at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

A production of “Same Time, Next Year” will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei from Friday, June 22nd until Sunday, July 8th. Guests will follow a comedic love affair between the two main characters, Doris and George. This Maui stage show is directed by Lee Garrow and features Patty Lee Silva and Neil Sullivan. $26. Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm and a Sunday matinee at 3pm. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com
photo courtesy of ProArts Maui
