‘Rumors’ at Historic Iao Theater

A production of “Rumors” will be at Historic Iao Theater from Friday, September 28th until Sunday, October 14th. The story is a comedy about four couples that gather at Sneden’s Landing for their 10th wedding anniversary. The Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself, and now his lawyer-wife must get the story straight. Look forward to classic farcical hilarity full of miscommunication and confusion. $20-$40. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday Matinee at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui On Stage