‘Romeo & Juliet’ at King Kekaulike High School

A production of Romeo & Juliet will be at King Kekaulike High School until Sunday, November 11th. “Romeo, Romeo, Where art thou Romeo?” Watch Shakespeare’s classic love story build and untangle on stage. The play is presented by the King Kekaulike Drama Club, and will feature a variety of Maui’s rising actors. November 2, 3 and 9, 10, 11. $10 for adults and $6 for students. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula Hwy., Makawao); 808-727-3500; Kingkekaulike.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center
