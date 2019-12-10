See Robert Hass & Forest Gander in The Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, December 13th. Hass and Gander are renowned poets, and will together present an evening immersed in the power of language. The event is part of the Memorial Series, and honors Merwin Conservancy’s late founder, W.S. Merwin. There’ll be a courtyard reception after the presentation with a book signing, light desserts, and drinks for purchase. $25. $10/special student price w/ID. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Nina Subin

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments