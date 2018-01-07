See Robert Angelo star in the one-person show Clarence Darrow at ProArts Playhouse on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14. The production is the story of the famous attorney known for his principles and humor. The show will not only captivate the audience, but will also teach about high-profile legal cases of the early 20th century. Showtimes are Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. $26. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

Photo courtesy ProArts Playhouse